Inside the Artist’s Studio

How much input did you receive from the participating artists in creating the event and all of its parts?

The artists have complete freedom with their space. We didn't lay down any rules except for the hours. We felt the days and the hours had to be fairly consistent for visitors. The artists are participating and contributing immensely because they open their studio and provide demos of what they do. We had four artists Zoom meetings. The first one was just initial concerns about opening your studio during a pandemic and about the idea of the tour. The second one was teaching the artists about how to promote a community program like this. Then there was a meeting about the exhibition and the details of the exhibition. We had a final Zoom meeting that Anne ran on preparing your studio for an event like this. We tried to include some education for the artists so that they would come out of this experience more equipped than they went into it.

Why is it important to include people being able to come into an artist’s studio? What is important about that interaction?

Being able to see artists in their studios provides an opportunity for a visitor to experience what is behind the painting on the wall or the sculpture on the table. It allows people to see works in progress. It allows people to experience the struggles of a workspace, the nuts and bolts of a workspace. They can see the piles of materials that are lying around, the failures in the corner. So it just provides this opportunity for us as artists to kind of fill out the idea of what an artist is, to add more details and more reality in a sense.