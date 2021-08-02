Desert Orthopedic Center at Eisenhower Health

The essence of the practice is built right into its name. Namely, it is comprehensive. Pain relief for some individuals may lie in simple physical therapy, for others it might come by virtue of epidural steroid injections. Still others might benefit from surgical procedures ranging from the minimally invasive to the extremely complex. At DOC’s Comprehensive Spine Center, any one of these approaches — and many more — are possible. The Center’s highly qualified staff of spinal surgeons, pain management specialists, physician assistants, and certified nurse practitioners work closely together to achieve the best possible outcomes for patients.

As the leading spine care facility in the Valley, DOC’s Comprehensive Spine Center offers a complete range of diagnostic and treatment services. It also benefits from its affiliation with Eisenhower Health. This gives it access to the best state-of-the-art equipment, an outstanding nursing and support staff and of course, EH’s unparalleled facilities. Individuals seeking solutions for back and neck pain can schedule an appointment at DOC’s Comprehensive Spine Center on EH’s main campus.