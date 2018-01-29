You end up with this mass quantity of boulders that you had to pull out and couldn’t put back. [I was interested in] the heavy use of these boulders and retaining them to become part of the architecture and landscape. We wanted this project to really work with the sloping terrain, the existing natural environment. And then creating this building that felt like it was maybe growing out of the earth.

The structure, whose functions include centralizing the neighborhood’s mailboxes, has custom residential details.

Tell me about the selection of materials.

This is a really harsh environment similar to the ocean environment, which is also harsh but for different reasons. The desert just eats things up out here and destroys finishes and materials. So we wanted something that was going to be low-maintenance and very durable. So steel and concrete were a natural selection. The wood, too. That’s an African mahogany, and we’ve used some exotic hardwoods that will survive out here in the desert. And depending on the orientation and the location, wood ceilings are great and low maintenance.

How did you achieve the color of the corten steel used on the façade?

We chemically treat that to accelerate the patina. I don’t want to give you my full recipe, but it’s basically peroxide in a certain combination with salt and vinegar. We looked like total crackheads going to Walmart and buying shopping carts full of peroxide. The boulders in our vicinity have a heavy iron content, so they turn a dark brown over time that’s like rusting steel. So that’s kind of the look we were trying to pick up. And we don’t have to maintain it — those things can rust for 100 years; they’re going to look just the way they do today.