Macaron Maven

What’s your signature style?

I’m Hispanic, so I do them with a twist. It’s fun because you can incorporate any type of flavor. I do a lot of Mexican dessert flavors like the peanut candy De La Rosa Mazapan and Duvalin, these little strawberry-vanilla Mexican candies. I’ll incorporate those into the buttercream and ganache fillings. For my s’mores macaron, I use Marshmallow Fluff and a chocolate ganache filling. I dip the shell in chocolate, and then I cover it in graham cracker crumbs and a Hershey’s bar.

What else do you make?

I was inspired to start making scones as a way to use my broken macaron shells. I crumbled up pistachio macaron shells and mixed them with lemon, pistachio nuts, and blueberries to make a scone. It worked. Whenever I make them, I sell out.

When do you find the time to bake?

I do it late, whenever my kids are asleep. After dinner, I know no one is going to be coming into the kitchen, so that’s when I do all my prep work and start baking. Sometimes I go to sleep at 3 or 4 a.m. — or I won’t go to sleep at all.