Wildcrafted

What’s the inspiration behind Desert Supreme?

I’m a certified aromatherapist. I had a small line of aromatherapy balms when I was up in Seattle, and it was doing really well until the economy went in the dumper. When things started to settle after we moved here, I decided I wanted to do something again. I was thinking about only making a desert balm, but Eric was growing a beard, and I was like, “Maybe I should do a beard oil, too.” When I started reading about all the desert botanicals, I became super inspired to do more.

What kinds of plants do you use in your products?

Jojoba is a superstar of a lot of the products. It’s an oil that is most like the natural oil in our skin. It doesn’t clog or cause any extra oil buildup, which can be a problem sometimes. And then creosote, also known as chaparral. It’s homely looking and is referred to as desert scrub, but it’s an amazing plant and has some powerful skin-healing properties.