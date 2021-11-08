Serving Up Love

Tennis courts will be busy during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend when the 26th annual Palm Springs Open returns after a one-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Considered one of the largest LGBTQ+ international tennis tournaments in the country with a field of 300 players from across the globe, the Palm Springs Open is run by the Desert Tennis Association and is free to the public. Play takes place at four locations: Mission Hills Country Club, Monterey Country Club, Sunrise Country Club, and Ruth Hardy Park. The semifinals and finals will be held Nov. 28 starting at 8 a.m. at Sunrise Country Club in Rancho Mirage.

In conjunction with the tournament, DTA will donate tournament proceeds from a silent auction to AAP – Food Samaritans to support its food voucher program for low-income Coachella Valley residents living with HIV/AIDS and other chronic illnesses. Since 2001, DTA has donated more than $100,000 to AAP.