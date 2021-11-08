Serving Up Love

The Palm Springs Open, last played in 2019, returns Nov. 26-28 with one of the largest LGBTQ+ tennis tournaments in the country.
PHOTOGRAPHS COURTESY DESERT TENNIS ASSOCIATION
Tennis courts will be busy during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend when the 26th annual Palm Springs Open returns after a one-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Considered one of the largest LGBTQ+ international tennis tournaments in the country with a field of 300 players from across the globe, the Palm Springs Open is run by the Desert Tennis Association and is free to the public. Play takes place at four locations: Mission Hills Country Club, Monterey Country Club, Sunrise Country Club, and Ruth Hardy Park. The semifinals and finals will be held Nov. 28 starting at 8 a.m. at Sunrise Country Club in Rancho Mirage.
In conjunction with the tournament, DTA will donate tournament proceeds from a silent auction to AAP – Food Samaritans to support its food voucher program for low-income Coachella Valley residents living with HIV/AIDS and other chronic illnesses. Since 2001, DTA has donated more than $100,000 to AAP.
A player Welcome Party will place oNov. 25 (Thanksgiving) from 7 to 9 p.m. at Hunter’s Palm Springs, 302 E. Arenas Road. A no-cost Player’s Party with a silent auction and raffle benefitting AAP – Food Samaritans will also be held at Hunter’s at 7 p.m. Nov. 27 .
“The Desert Tennis Association is honored to once again support this charity,” says tournament director Nabil Najjar. “AAP – Food Samaritans is a beacon of hope in our community, helping those among us who need it most. We encourage everyone to donate what they can to this event, whether it is a gift certificate, raffle item or silent auction item.”
For more information, call Najjar at 310-418-7202. The tournament schedule will be posted soon.
