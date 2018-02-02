If you’re looking to get up close and personal with the beautiful desert landscape, you don’t need to look any further than this Tuscan-inspired villa that’s set right up against picture-perfect mountains.

Designed by well-known architect Juan Carlos Ochoa of Ochoa Design Associates in Palm Desert, this over 6,800-square-foot, four-bedroom, five-bathroom home is so artfully nestled in the surrounding desertscape that it appears to be one with nature.