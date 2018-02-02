If you’re looking to get up close and personal with the beautiful desert landscape, you don’t need to look any further than this Tuscan-inspired villa that’s set right up against picture-perfect mountains.
Designed by well-known architect Juan Carlos Ochoa of Ochoa Design Associates in Palm Desert, this over 6,800-square-foot, four-bedroom, five-bathroom home is so artfully nestled in the surrounding desertscape that it appears to be one with nature.
An inviting, natural stone-faced gate entry beckons you into a charming courtyard with a running stream that flows into a large pond. Then, as you pass through the home’s oversized glass entry doors, you’ll be wowed by the large great room with a dramatic fireplace, high ceilings boasting natural wood beams, chiseled-edge travertine flooring, and expansive views along the rear wall that frame the mountain views.
The open family kitchen is outfitted with custom cabinets, granite counters, a large island with bar-height seating, Dacor appliances, and is adjacent to a light-filled morning room ideal for a relaxing breakfast or leisurely lunch. There’s also a circular dining room for more formal occasions.
The airy master bedroom has a fireplace and a large sitting area. Floor-to-ceiling windows frame its views of the mountains and the backyard’s waterfall feature. Two additional bedrooms have private entrances from the front courtyard, along with en-suite baths custom designed with semi-circular turreted showers and jetted tubs. A separate casita with its own private entrance contains a living room, kitchen, bedroom, and en-suite bath.
Additional custom elements include an interior and exterior wired sound system with electronically controlled functions. In the serene and beautifully landscaped backyard you’ll find an expansive patio featuring a large waterfall-raised spa and an elongated Pebble Tec pool for lap swimming.
Sitting on almost a half-acre, this estate is located in the small, exclusive community of Enclave Mountain Estates which is on the grounds of the La Quinta Hotel Golf and Tennis Resort. Homes in this private, gated community can avail themselves of many recreational amenities such as golf—on the renowned Pete Dye-designed Mountain Course—tennis, fitness, a world-class spa, biking, hiking, hotel shops, and eateries.
Listing price: $3,995,000
77470 Loma Vista,
La Quinta
Kay Bastasini
Desert Vintage Realty
760-774-4439
kaybast@aol.com