Desert Wedding Puts a Twist on the “Old, New, Borrowed, Blue” Tradition

PHOTOGRAPHY BY CARMEN LOPEZ, COURTESY THE WALK DOWN THE AISLE
The feel-good phrase “something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue” is bound to surface while wedding planning. It stems from an Old English proverb detailing items that bring beloveds luck. When Laura and Burke married at Casa Cody in Palm Springs, Laura considered the expression when picking out her accessories and adornments.
Something Old
“I am perpetually sentimental for jewelry worn by the women of our families’ past,” she shares. “My engagement ring is Burke’s great-grandmother’s from 1925, which we had rehabbed and brought back to life when we were first engaged. And my wedding band is comprised of diamonds from my own late grandmother who gifted me her wedding set on my last visit with her, just before she passed away.”
Laura worked with a seamstress to design a custom cape in lieu of a veil as her “something new.”
Something New
“My dress and cape were my standout ‘something new’ pieces,” she enthuses. “The simplicity of the dress had me feeling like a refined desert goddess, and the cape was a bit of creative flair that felt so custom and unique to my point of view. I loved having this touch of glamour custom-made in lieu of a veil.”
Something Borrowed
“My sister lent me her diamond studs to complete my row of simple yet sparkly earrings. They were a gift from our late grandmother, so it was a privilege to wear them for the ceremony.”
Laura wears a blue topaz ring gifted by her grandparents.
Laura getting ready.
Something Blue
“My grandparents always gifted us our birthstones for life’s milestones,” Laura shares. “My ‘something blue’ was a statement blue topaz ring that I received for my eighth-grade graduation. It’s a grand, celebratory piece, and I’ve rarely had occasion to wear it, so this was the perfect time.”