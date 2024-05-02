Desert Wedding Puts a Twist on the “Old, New, Borrowed, Blue” Tradition

The feel-good phrase “something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue” is bound to surface while wedding planning. It stems from an Old English proverb detailing items that bring beloveds luck. When Laura and Burke married at Casa Cody in Palm Springs, Laura considered the expression when picking out her accessories and adornments.

Something Old

“I am perpetually sentimental for jewelry worn by the women of our families’ past,” she shares. “My engagement ring is Burke’s great-grandmother’s from 1925, which we had rehabbed and brought back to life when we were first engaged. And my wedding band is comprised of diamonds from my own late grandmother who gifted me her wedding set on my last visit with her, just before she passed away.”