“We invite everyone to join us for this entertaining, and educational day,” said Darrell Mike, Chairman of the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians. “Many people aren’t aware that not only is the desert tortoise, or ‘Aya, woven into our ancestral Chemehuevi heritage as a symbol of wisdom, but Tortoise Rock Casino was named to celebrate its significant role in our desert ecosystem. Guests will learn interesting facts such as this, along with ways to protect our natural desert and its habitats.”

The event is sponsored by Augustine Casino and Z107.7FM. For more information about Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians and Tortoise Rock Casino, visit TortoiseRockCasino.com. For more information about The Living Desert visit LivingDesert.org.