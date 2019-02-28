The Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians and The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens and are partnering to present the Desert Wildlife Celebration, a free, family-friendly event from 9 a.m. to Noon March 9 at Tortoise Rock Casino Live at the Rock Outdoor Venue, 73829 Baseline Road, in Twentynine Palms.
The day’s events, open to all ages, include meeting and learning about the desert wildlife, interactive educational experiences, enlightening chats, fun crafts, unique games, amazing face painting, a fun photo booth, and fascinating storytelling by a tribal elder. In addition, there will be live music and a free, boxed lunch while supplies last.
"It's an important part of The Living Desert's mission to educate the public about desert wildlife, and we are excited to partner with the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians on this free event," said Allen Monroe, President and CEO of The Living Desert.
“We invite everyone to join us for this entertaining, and educational day,” said Darrell Mike, Chairman of the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians. “Many people aren’t aware that not only is the desert tortoise, or ‘Aya, woven into our ancestral Chemehuevi heritage as a symbol of wisdom, but Tortoise Rock Casino was named to celebrate its significant role in our desert ecosystem. Guests will learn interesting facts such as this, along with ways to protect our natural desert and its habitats.”
The event is sponsored by Augustine Casino and Z107.7FM. For more information about Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians and Tortoise Rock Casino, visit TortoiseRockCasino.com. For more information about The Living Desert visit LivingDesert.org.