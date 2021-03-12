Navigating Desert X 2021

Sarabia’s installation is one of 11 that open today (March 12) and will remain available for the public to view and engage with through May 16. This is the third edition of Desert X and given the circumstances of the pandemic, a welcome sight outdoors that attracts both art lovers and the curious.

“My hope for this year’s exhibition is that it will be one that brings nourishment and joy to our virtual and live audiences,” says Susan Davis, founder and president of Desert X, “after what has been a difficult and often isolating year. One that once again, we celebrate together the power of art to inspire and unite us.”

Sarabia’s installation, located at Frank Sinatra Drive and Portola in Palm Desert, literally lets the public take their own journey much like we have this past year with the pandemic.

“Once you make all the decisions that get you to this center area, that’s where anything is possible,” Sarabia says. “I’m hoping that they’re willing to contemplate their situation and have a little bit of perspective on somebody else’s situation. You’re imagining all the possibilities before you see the light at the end of the tunnel.”