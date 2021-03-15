Little House in the Desert

Stringfellow, who resides in Joshua Tree, is the only participating Desert X artist with ties to the area. Her book puts a face on the Small Tract Act of 1938, which was enacted as a response to World War I service members who were looking to live in the desert for health and recreational reasons.

Her story is one of many told by Palm Springs Life editor-in-chief Steven Biller during a virtual tour of Desert X that will be available to view starting March 18. For art enthusiasts and novices, the video tour provides context for what can be seen in person along with helpful tips to enrich your experience. For those unable to make the trek to the desert, the tour provides insights into each artist’s work and how “the desert functions as both place and idea,” says Desert X artistic director Neville Wakefield.

Like Stringfellow, nearly all of the artists visited the Coachella Valley with some projects developing over a period of three years, according to co-curator César García-Alvarez. The pandemic forced much of the most recent work on the installations to happen remotely.