Standing on a hill near the water tower, Lerma can see his grandfather’s ranch, where his family still resides. It’s one of the few green squares in a dun landscape. In the valley, money and rain flow west to east. Both are sparse by this point. The land would seem devoid of life, were it not for wildflowers and Lerma’s sentinel, a contemporary pictograph signaling human presence.

The artist says he was thinking about migratory patterns of animals and people, mixed with the transitory nature of the desert, how things move and fade. He wanted to create “a dreamy wisp of an idea — like a memory, but on a really long time span.”

Over in Palm Desert, at the base of the mountains surrounding Homme-Adams Park, three Danish artists also interpret the region’s evolution in geologic terms. The collaborative Superflex, consisting of Jakob Fenger, Rasmus Nielsen, and Bjørnstjerne Christiansen, built a massive vertical form clad in pink aluminum foam, a cuvée of references to modernist architecture; Sunnylands, the former estate of Walter and Leonore Annenberg in nearby Rancho Mirage; and coral reefs.

The title of the piece, Dive-In, alludes to drive-in theaters, an endangered species in themselves. On Saturday nights only (6-8 p.m.), the sculpture becomes the backdrop for projected images of fish interacting with a small version of the structure, alluding to 6 million years ago when the valley was underwater, and foreshadowing rising sea levels due to global warming.

Artistic Director Neville Wakefield says that Desert X is an artist-driven show, with the landscape shaping the themes. In 2017, a few of the most notable pieces reflected the sheer beauty of the desert — literally — their mirrored surfaces creating an infinite loop of place and witness. The juggernaut was Doug Aitken’s Mirage, the silver house that launched more than a thousand selfies.

This year’s exhibition asks whether nature can withstand development, even as the show generates cultural tourism that feeds the valley’s economy. “People would go to Mirage, get the image and that would be it,” Wakefield says. “I’m interested in how art can slow down experience, rather than how it speeds it up. We tried to avoid having a single work that magnetizes attention in that way.”

That magnetizing effect — tens of thousands of Instagram influencers, the people that art biennials would kill to have — led La Quinta’s city leaders to get cold feet about Jenny Holzer’s piece, Before I Became Afraid, citing traffic concerns. The artwork would have projected messages about gun violence onto the mountainsides around La Quinta Cove.

It was moved to the pristine Whitewater Preserve, until the Wildlands Conservancy, the group that owns and manages the preserve, canceled the piece less than two weeks before Desert X’s opening to avoid potentially harming pneumonia-weakened bighorn sheep. At press time, organizers were considering alternatives for a later date.