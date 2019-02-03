When an international art exhibition comes to town, bringing rockstar-level talent who use the environs as source material, how do local artists respond?

They throw a party. In the case of Desert X, several parties — along with performances, exhibitions, workshops, and demonstrations, spread from one end of the region to the other. That’s just counting what’s been sanctioned as an official “Parallel Project.” There will undoubtedly be more gallery openings plus a guerrilla installation or two.

• For a preview of Desert X, click HERE.

Additionally, Desert X coincides with Modernism Week, Art Palm Springs, La Quinta Arts Festival, Indian Wells Arts Festival, and the Coachella music festival? (Stock up on sunblock and energy drinks. It’s going to be a wild spring.)

Desert X is a 10-week biennial exhibition of site-specific art that debuted in 2017. The second iteration opens Feb. 9 and runs through April 21, with 19 installations from Whitewater Preserve to the Salton Sea and almost every Coachella Valley city in between, plus two locations in Mexico.

In the first year, organizers had their hands full with the main program. There were a few Parallel Projects, such as the three-day Joshua Treenial, but this year there are 15 designated projects ranging from exhibitions at Coachella Valley Art Center and the Walter N. Marks Center for the Arts at College of the Desert to permanent attractions such as the Noah Purifoy Outdoor Museum and Edoardo Tresoldi’s Etherea installation in Coachella.