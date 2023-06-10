Design Discoveries You Need to Know About This Summer

A Sitting Duck You Want Around

For a guaranteed grin every time you look out the window, meet Wally the Ducky. “Wally puts a smile on everyone’s face,” says Kevin Kemper, co-owner and principal designer at H3K Home+Design, where the indoor-outdoor duck brings oversized cheer to the showroom floor. “In this day and age, everyone wants a little escape and a happy moment, and Wally adds that to your backyard. He loves group selfies and all the attention, too.” He is sturdy enough for an impromptu party seat and doesn’t mind sitting in as a footstool.

In addition to classic yellow, his siblings parade a full spectrum of colors: white, red, light pink, dark pink, orange, lily lavender, green, gold, blue smoke, and blue.

Take home a duck from H3K Home+Design

501 S. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs

760-325-5400, h3khomeanddesign.com