Design Discoveries You Need to Know About This Summer

A Sitting Duck You Want Around
For a guaranteed grin every time you look out the window, meet Wally the Ducky. “Wally puts a smile on everyone’s face,” says Kevin Kemper, co-owner and principal designer at H3K Home+Design, where the indoor-outdoor duck brings oversized cheer to the showroom floor. “In this day and age, everyone wants a little escape and a happy moment, and Wally adds that to your backyard. He loves group selfies and all the attention, too.” He is sturdy enough for an impromptu party seat and doesn’t mind sitting in as a footstool.
In addition to classic yellow, his siblings parade a full spectrum of colors: white, red, light pink, dark pink, orange, lily lavender, green, gold, blue smoke, and blue.
Casita Panorama and Mojave Paddle Club invite vacation rental guests to play their High Desert courts.
Pickleball Served in the Sand
The passion for pickle knows no bounds. Vacation rental management company Homestead Modern has unveiled private courts as new amenities at two of their High Desert properties. Guests find paddles and balls at the ready when they book their stay to play this trending sport in an unrivaled setting. Casita Panorama and its two full-size courts spread out in the rugged landscape a quarter mile from the entrance to Joshua Tree National Park. After pickleball, unwind in the hot tub, hammocks, or around the fire pit. At Mojave Paddle Club, combine pool and spa time with morning or evening matches. The park and town are a short drive down the road.
Marble Penny Tile Goes AlFresco
Island Stone, manufacturer of handcrafted stone and glass tile, has blended the modern appeal of natural stone with the beloved penny tile — and made the product suitable for most interior and exterior wall and floor applications. The brand’s new Stone Mosaics Penny Rounds refresh the retro look with ¾-inch marble mosaic tiles in the traditional offset pattern. Scatter them across surfaces indoors or out in one of three honed stones: Carrara (soft white with feathery gray veining), Nebula (light gray to darker graphite tones, highlighted by crystalline veining), and Tempest, shown here (charcoal to black stone with bold linear striations and natural patterning).
Ferguson installs built-in showers and bathing stations, custom-designed for your home and your pets.
a spritz for pampered paws
If you have a dog, you’ve likely seen that sad, midsummer look in its eyes, pleading with you to downgrade the forecast. On days when even the grass is too hot to play and a “cool” spritz from the garden hose would actually spray out warm water, Ferguson has a solution. Whether as a laundry-side bathing station complete with a Hansgrohe hand-held sprayer or a full-size shower for bigger breeds, Ferguson helps you survive the dog days with winning “barkitecture.” The team designs and installs these luxury upgrades for pampered grooming and summer cooling most often in laundry or mud rooms. Pets (and owners) have also been requesting stylish hidden food storage and built-in watering stations for the kitchen.
