The desert has more than its fair share of sky. More sky means more outer space. And while it’s been 65 years since extraterrestrials handed the blueprints for eternal youth to desert dweller George Van Tassel — telepathically, of course, because that’s how Venusians work — leading to construction of the magically resonant Integratron, the desert abides, waiting for the next contact. The wings of the Bob Hope Estate hover over the south end of the Coachella Valley like an alien Airbnb, and a Buckminster Fuller–inspired geodesic dome punctuates the north side, with William Krisel’s House of Tomorrow in between.

All of which makes Artifacts of the Future: Design in the Space Age, 1957–1972 a perfect fit for Palm Springs and Modernism Week. The exhibition is free to the public and part of a four-day celebration, “The Orbit of Ultramodern,” which includes book signings, plus a free film screening and lecture.

“It’s a Space Age city, not just a midcentury city,” says organizer Martin McGee. “In Palm Springs you had an opportunity for a lot of people to experiment and create, especially architecture that was so far ahead of its time.”

Working from his home base in Buffalo, New York, McGee (who prefers the title “cultural archaeologist” to curator) connected with local preservationists Joy and Courtney Newman, who run the vintage furniture store ModernWay in Palm Springs. With their support, and a donation of floor space from Rosemary Krieger of the Palm Springs Modernism Show & Sale, McGee is staging an exhibition in the lobby of the Palm Springs Convention Center featuring rare objects, many from his personal collection. They represent the peak period in Space Age design, 1957 to 1972, coinciding with the launch of Sputnik, the USSR’s first satellite, and ending with the final U.S.-manned lunar landing. It’s intended as a teaser for a comprehensive museum exhibition that would ride today’s resurgence of interest in space, from Elon Musk’s plans to colonize Mars to the 50th anniversary of Neil Armstrong’s walk on the moon.

“In these times, when there’s so much anxiety and postmodernist malaise, we are excited about the prospects of continuing space exploration,” McGee says. “It’s always been a sense of hopeful optimism, to look to the stars.”

Optimism verges on giddiness in some of the items that will be on display. In the Space Age, anything was possible, and the fantastic became domestic.