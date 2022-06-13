Find a Souvenir

A Day With Debra

Summer Colony Living owner Debra Carrington shares her picks for a getaway in Greater Palm Springs. Visit her luxury lifestyle boutique on El Paseo in Palm Desert. summercolonyliving.com

Morning:

“Take in the beautiful nature by walking along the mountains in Palm Springs or Palm Desert followed by a refreshing juice at Juice it Up or breakfast at Kitchen 86 + Bar in Palm Desert.”

Noon:<

“I love driving to the High Desert and going to Joshua Tree National Park. [Stop for] lunch at Kitchen in the Desert in Twentynine Palms, then [for] a coffee at Joshua Tree Coffee Company.”

Night:

“There are so many options in the evening after it cools down. Some of my favorites are Eddie V’s on El Paseo, Willie’s in Rancho Mirage, or Eight4Nine or Bar Cecil in downtown Palm Springs. Of course, the views are incredible at the top of the mountain at The Ritz-Carlton Rancho Mirage.”