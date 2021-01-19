Architecture in Reel Life

When you lift a pair of binoculars to your face, you see the distance drawn near, magnified. Lift a View-Master, and you see the world. Anything might appear in one of the reel’s tiny illuminated frames.

Introduced at the 1939 New York World’s Fair, the red plastic viewers and their thin cardboard disks showed up on shelves of photography stores before landing in toy stores to mesmerize kids with scenes of zoo animals, national parks, and popular cartoon characters.

Architectural photographer Martin Knowles stumbled upon one while at his grandmother’s house during Modernism Week 2018 and wondered if he could photograph and create new reels starring local wonders.