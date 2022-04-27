Make it a Weekend

Bri and Reid envisioned a 1960s- and ’70s-inspired love-in that felt like a step back in time. To achieve the look, the bride’s mother scoured vintage stores for decorative objects like eight-track players and old board games and books to help transform the space.

“We really relied on our guests to take the theme seriously and come dressed to impress,” the bride says. “There was no dress code other than ‘wear something funky and far-out.’ Luckily for us, most of our guests took it seriously and came with some incredible looks.”

To relay the theme to guests, the couple built an extensive website with links to online stores and an inspiration board to get their vision across. “It was important that it didn’t feel like a costume party, but more so a trip back in time. We were very much of the mindset that anyone can obviously do whatever they want. Seriously, we didn’t stress too much about it and felt confident that a good majority of our friends would understand the assignment.”

If you’re considering a themed wedding, Bri says, as a couple, you’ve got to go all in. “If one person has doubts, it might make it more challenging to make decisions. Ultimately for us, it made the day feel way more special. It was something that we created together and got to see come to fruition with all of our closest friends and family. The feedback we received from our guests was incredible. They loved planning for an event that was a little out of the ordinary, and it felt special to them to be a part of it.”

• READ NEXT: 42 Things to Do in the Desert in May.