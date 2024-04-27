Developer Bill Bone Built Many Coachella Valley Communities

After a vacation to Hawaii in the mid-1980s, developer William Bone returned to his Sunrise Company office in the Coachella Valley and called Bill Marriott.

“I want to build the Hyatt Maui at the corner of Cook Street and Country Club Drive on 440 acres,” Bone proclaimed. Marriott, then the CEO of Marriott International, needed little convincing.

“You got a deal,” he responded. “Let’s do it.”

The industrious pair adapted their partnership agreement from the Marriott Rancho Las Palmas Resort of the late 1970s (now the Omni Rancho Las Palmas Resort & Club), and by 1987, the audacious JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa opened on Bone’s land in Palm Desert complete with lakes and golf courses and an eventual flock of flamingos, cementing Bone as the preeminent large-scale developer in Greater Palm Springs. Today, his Sunrise Company employs about 500 people.

At the firm’s headquarters at Indian Ridge Country Club, one of nine club communities Sunrise Company has built in the Coachella Valley, Bone leans back in a chair at the conference table reflecting on his life’s work. Now 82 years old, he recounts his story in a rapid, breathless delivery with frank undertones and humorous timing. Born in Bakersfield, he comes from a farming family and retains his folksy manner and quotidian preferences. (He loves the fried chicken at Tower Market.) His father, Andrew, ended up in the building materials business, for which the young entrepreneur made deliveries during high school and college years.

Two days after graduating from Stanford, Bone returned to Bakersfield to start construction on his first project, a 20-unit apartment building on Q Street. To learn the ins and outs of building, he dug ditches, lugged boards, and poured concrete for his own subcontractors.

“I made more money doing that than my father made in two or three years,” he recalls.