Devo Founder Whips Palm Desert Home Onto Market

If you’re on the hunt for a classic midcentury modern home, checking out one of the Donald Wexler-designed houses in North Palm Springs is a great place to start. And that’s exactly where Gerald Casale, the singer, songwriter, and co-founder of Devo, began his search back in 2005.

“While the Wexler homes are housing as art, their room plans were smallish, and we felt like we would be subjugated to the idea of Palm Springs life without the joy of the midcentury modern desert fantasy,” he says.

So he eventually settled into a 3,200-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bathroom home designed in 1963 by Patten & Wild. “It is an entertainer’s house with value added,” says Casale. “The large, open living, dining, kitchen area flowing to the completely private pool and yard, and the outdoor dining and seating areas are designed for the ideal day-to-night desert party.”