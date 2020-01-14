A Different Marriage Story

Dezart Performs takes marriage to task with laughter and tears in Daniel’s Husband.

There are plenty of couples that eschew the institution of marriage. Ricky Gervais and Jane Fallon have been together for 37 years, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell for 35, Robin Roberts and Amber Laign have 14, and none have ever walked down the aisle together and said “I do”.

That one has the ability to marry doesn’t mean one has an obligation, which is the conflict at the center of Michael McKeever’s 90-minute play, Daniel’s Husband at Dezart Performs.

We open in the living room of architect Daniel (Michael Shaw) and his seven-year partner Mitchell (David Youse) just as a spirited political discussion is winding down at a dinner party Daniel and Mitchell are hosting for their good friend, quick-witted Barry (Chuck Yates) and Barry’s latest boy toy, Trip (Hanz Enyeart). To break the tension, Daniel launches into a game of This Or That (Star Trek or Star Wars, etc…) before Trip…well, trips up.

His first mistake comes in This or That when he asks “Israel or Palestine?” which would have been his worst blunder had he not followed it up by asking why Mitchell and Daniel aren’t married. Clearly a button-pusher of a topic, Mitchell – a romance novelist – pontificates against it, while Daniel does his best not to engage in what is clearly a tired argument. The evening ends with laughter and kisses, which is good because Daniel is dreading a visit from his mother, Lydia (Deborah Harmon).