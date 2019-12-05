Curtain Call

Any musicals in the future?

I love to watch them, but I have no desire to produce them. My passion is driven politically and socially, but no “downers.” I’m most moved by the unexpected.

Last season definitely had political and social themes, but then Maytag Virgin was unexpected because it didn’t deal with those themes.

I felt like I dragged the audience through the mud for the first three shows — especially after White Guy on a Bus. The audience needed to breathe, and I have a sensitivity to that. And it was a cute title.

What can we expect this season?

Daniel’s Husband [Jan. 10–19, 2020], a brilliant script about marriage equality, had two successful runs off-Broadway. Sweat [Feb. 28–March 8] is about a working-class community at the turn of the 21st century, when tech made industry nearly obsolete. It’s gritty, sweaty, and based on a true story. It has a cast of nine and features three female leads. Lynn Nottage won the 2017 Pulitzer for it. And Every Brilliant Thing [April 3–12] is a one-man show about a boy who learns his mother attempted suicide. The 6-year-old begins a campaign to make her want to live that spans his and her lifetimes. It’s incredibly funny and heartwarming and will be done in the round. That’s new for us.