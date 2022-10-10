Anatomy of an Altar

Día de los Muertos, aka “Day of the Dead,” is creeping up on us, Nov. 1 and 2, so we asked Irene Rodriguez of Cabot’s Pueblo Museum in Desert Hot Springs to explain the meaning and traditions of the Mexican holiday.

“We make altars, or ofrendas, to honor our loved ones who have passed away,” she says. “There’s a well-known master altar maker, Ofelia Esparza, and she said you die three times. The first time is the physical part, the second is when they bury you, and the third is when you’re forgotten. The altar is about always remembering your loved ones and passing down traditions to the next generation.”

Some ofrendas remain on display all year, but only during the holiday do the marigolds, salt, food, and lights welcome the spirits.

Rodriguez built this altar with Marnie Navarro of Raices Cultura and other members of the CV Days of Los Muertos, a collaborative of nonprofit organizations that program for Día de los Muertos. Here’s a closer look: