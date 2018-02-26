The Location

— Chromosaturation debuted in 1968 in Grenoble, France. The light-and-space installation by Franco-Venezuelan artist Carlos Cruz-Díez aims to disorient the retina and challenge one’s notion of color. “The idea occurred to me one day in 1965 in my workshop in Paris,” Cruz-Díez writes in his exhibition statement. “I had discovered how to immerse the viewer in an environment of colored air, a space where color could express itself by appearing on people, objects, and walls … These works echo the idea that every culture has always sprung from a ‘primary event,’ a simple situation that then evolves and unleashes a whole way of thinking, influencing sensibilities and creating myths.”

— Various iterations of the work have since traveled the globe. Chromosaturation appeared at the Palm Springs Art Museum in honor of the installation’s 50th anniversary, as part of the exhibition Kinesthesia: Latin American Art, 1954–1969.

— Cruz-Díez is 94 and lives in Paris.

