Did This Eccentric Palm Springs House Belong to Howard Hughes?

A rooftop sculpture made of metal hoops and what appears to be an omnidirectional antenna marks the entry of the house on Lot 3 of Little Tuscany Estates in Palm Springs. Here, on North Tuscan Road, a 2,859-square-foot retreat nestles amid a bower of palms and willows that shroud original fountains, a large swimming pool, and a meandering above-ground flume for fish. One of the desert’s most private properties, it also happens to afford an alluring valley view.

Owner Thomas P. “Atson” Reeder calls his sanctuary Koi House. And though it has been an idyllic setting for more than a novel’s worth of far out stories, it is time to sell. Reeder, 74, is slowing down; the Newport Beach resident and his wife no longer travel.

As midcentury homes go, this one is visually unimposing. A volcanic-rock façade and red front door comprise the most distinctive external ornamentations. Reeder created the futuristic vane that looms above the front door — a reproduction emblem of the 1960s spy show The Man from U.N.C.L.E.

The spy theme is fitting. Dual identities and counternarratives start at the mouth of the driveway, where a bronze plaque identifies the property as “Whispering Palms.” Why does Reeder call it Koi House?

“That’s part of the security,” he says, disclosing that he installed the plaque and also designed the front gate. “Everything about the place is security-oriented. The name on the plaque is the guy that did all the ponds, [M.H.] Libott. He was the builder for the house. I put his [name] on it, so I’d have something that relates to the house itself.”