Ten Palm Springs Unified student-made films from the first decade of Digicom Learning highlighted the program’s 10th-anniversary celebration at the Camelot Theatre.

The evening began with a welcome from Digicom Learning founder and president, David Vogel, who said the evening was meant to be a “friend raiser” as well as an opportunity to educate educators and members of the community who haven’t seen Digicom’s work.

Vogel’s retirement as president of the Walt Disney Motion Picture Group led him to the desert where he has shared his film passion with students in elementary, middle, and high schools by bringing their stories to life through short videos. Learning the art of digital story telling offers students a new way to express themselves, increase their engagement in their education, and hone their communication skills.

The second half of the program presented information on the Academy of Musical Performance summer camp held at Shadow Hills High School, produced by Digicom Learning summer internship students.

Digicom Learning

551 Industrial Place

Palm Springs, CA 92262

760-537-0450

digicomlearning.com