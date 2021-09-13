Gotta Have It

“The pandemic has kept my wife and I separated from our children for over a year. The separation has made us search for and value things that provide comfort. Let’s face it: Food is a thing that provides me comfort. My absolute favorite comfort food is a pancake — well, several pancakes. I like to eat pancakes and I like to make pancakes. In my business we work lots of nights and weekends, and breakfast is a special time for family, because Dad is around. Nothing is more fun for me than making breakfast for my children and every one of them loves my pancakes. I was thrilled to discover that my new favorite pancake in the world can be found not in my own kitchen, but at Keedy’s Fountain and Grill. It is almost impossible to drive by without stopping. I am a pancake afficionado and I don’t know how they make them so light. A good day starts with coffee and pancakes from Keedy’s.”

Jamie Grant is the new president and CEO of the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert.

“I’m not so fancy as the others. For me, it’s the Homemade Blueberry Pop Tart at Wilma and Frieda’s.”

Gino LaMont, KMIR News anchor, joined NBC’s Coachella Valley affiliate almost 30 years ago and has since been a fixture on local television.