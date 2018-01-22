Christopher Knight and Lloyd Schwartz, who helped make The Brady Bunch one of the most-loved TV sitcoms of the 1970s, will team up for a most unlikely stage play Jan. 24 through Feb. 24 at Indian Wells Theater in Palm Desert.

Dinner at Five is a comedy that asks, “How about wife-swapping?” This might seem an odd topic for the résumés of Knight and Schwartz, juxtaposed against the squeaky-clean TV show. Knight, who back then played middle son Peter Brady, appears in Dinner at Five as Eddie, half of one of the curious couples. Schwartz — who worked as a writer and dialog coach on The Brady Bunch, which his father, Sherwood Schwartz, created — wrote this new play and directs it.

“When I read part one of the play, I phoned Lloyd and said, ‘You’re a sick man,’” Knight recalls. “But he told me, ‘Keep reading.’ Things change in part two. It’s not what you think.”