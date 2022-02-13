Dino-Mite Display

Magnificent jaws, crushing strength, and unimaginable tenacity define prehistoric creatures that roamed the Earth. Those powerful images have been captured by artist Ricardo Breceda in dinosaur sculptures brought to Cathedral City for visitors and desert residents to enjoy in an outdoor setting.

A strikingly spectacular sculptural artist, Breceda’s “Jurassic World” sits just across from Cathedral City City Hall on Highway 111 and offers observers an impressive chance to peek inside a gateway leading directly to the Mesozoic era. There are 11 dinosaurs separated into 4 different venues along with signage detailing their time on the planet more than 60 million years ago.

These intriguing sculptures are a new public art collaboration between Breceda, the city of Cathedral City, and the Museum of Ancient Wonders, founded by Alberto Acosta. The Museum of Ancient Wonders is filled to the brim with replicas of ancient artifacts, and “Jurrasic Wonders” was a perfect complement to the museum's mission to educate the public about ancient civilizations and prehistoric life using fossils and artifacts.