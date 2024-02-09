Discoveries: Home Stores in Greater Palm Springs, and a New Book

The Webster
PHOTO COURTESY THE WEBSTER
Artisan Craftsmanship at The Gardens
In 1986, Arhaus launched a mission many would have considered cutting edge at the time. Its foundational premise remains the same today: Furniture and décor “should be sustainably sourced, lovingly made, and built to last.” The new location at The Gardens on El Paseo joins more than 90 of the company’s showrooms and design studios across the United States. Discover artisan-crafted furniture and a curated selection of curiosities, each fashioned by human hands from around the globe. Complimentary design services provide clients with a pro partner, whether reviving an entire home or furnishing a single room.
ARHAUS
73545 El Paseo, Palm Desert
442-282-4906
arhaus.com
What’s New, Uptown?
A crop of home stores and galleries has made the Uptown Design District their home, bringing with them new energy and offerings. If you’ve admired the wave of revamped storefronts lining
North Palm Canyon Drive, it’s time to stop and shop. How many have you checked out?
Time + Space Limited
A curated edit of style, spirit, and substance for the home.
725 N. Palm Canyon Drive
instagram.com/timespaceltd
Wolf
Works by contemporary California artists and unique design.
768 N. Palm Canyon Drive
wolfcontemporary.com
ARHAUS.
PHOTO COURTESY ARHAUS
Wolf.
PHOTO COURTESY WOLF
Trevor Wayne.
PHOTO COURTESY TREVOR WAYNE
Reside Home
Recently relocated from Santa Fe to bring a hint of 1970s style with earthy warmth, sophistication, and livability in home furnishings, décor, and gifts.
777 N. Palm Canyon Drive
The Webster
The brand’s ninth multi-brand boutique where luxe home meets fashion.
850 N. Palm Canyon Drive
thewebster.com
Trevor Wayne and Phylum
Trevor Wayne features gay-friendly pop art, décor, books, and gifts, while Phylum is a modernist mercantile for pottery, glass, textiles, and wood.
901 N. Palm Canyon Drive
trevorwayne.com
shopphylum.com
Hyphen
Wine boutique with a focus on organic and natural wines
1007 N. Palm Canyon Drive
hyphenpsp.com
It's All In The Mix cover.
Inspired Insights
“It’s more than timely,” interior designer Dann Foley says of his first book, It’s All in the Mix (Schiffer Publishing, 2024). “It’s timeless.” In what he calls “a hybrid coffee table book,” beautiful pictures serve as the inspiration for the information. “I share some of my best tips and tricks from the last 30-plus years as a designer, with solid advice on how to find your own style.”
Foley devotes one chapter to before-and-after photos and another, written by his business and design partner, Beau Stinnette, to budgeting for a renovation or a decorating refresh. “We work across North America, so these projects run the gamut from modern/contemporary to traditional/transitional — the same variety of styles that you find across Palm Springs and the Coachella Valley,” he says. Thom Felicia of the original Queer Eye for the Straight Guy authored the first foreword, and the second is by another industry icon, Shayla Copas, an interior designer with a multipronged lifestyle brand. Both are friends of Foley.
Working with myriad personalities and styles has given Foley insight into how people live and, more importantly, how they want to live. “Great design tells the story of you and elevates the experience of living well,” he says. “My job is bringing life to people’s dreams and desires. I am very fond of saying to my clients, ‘I am going to give you everything you asked for, but in way you never dreamed possible.’ ”
It's All In The Mix
foleystinette.com
Roche Bobois.
PHOTO COURTESY ROCHE BOBOIS
Sweet as Candy
From the luxurious French furnishings brand known for its Bubble series comes Bombom, an even more playful way to relax. The colorful pieces in the windows of the new Roche Bobois showroom on El Paseo draw comparisons to, well, candy, and to the carefree festival spirit of Coachella. Portuguese artist Joana Vasconcelos — the youngest artist, and first woman, to exhibit at the Palace of Versailles — drew from the bright bands of her paintings to design the collection. The outdoor version (shown) wears ad-hoc fabrics in pastel hues akin to those splashed across the homes of Lisbon’s Old Town. Sofas in several sizes feature back cushions that can be freely arranged atop the plump seats. Set a dish of sweet treats atop a new range of Sorvete cocktail and occasional tables in fruity colors that conjure sorbets and pair with a Semi Frio rug. Those who prefer their graphics more classic will find Bombom’s black-and-white colorway less Coachella and more haute couture.
Roche Bobois
73061 El Paseo, Palm Desert
760-303-7274
roche-bobois.com