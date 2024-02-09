Discoveries: Home Stores in Greater Palm Springs, and a New Book

Artisan Craftsmanship at The Gardens

In 1986, Arhaus launched a mission many would have considered cutting edge at the time. Its foundational premise remains the same today: Furniture and décor “should be sustainably sourced, lovingly made, and built to last.” The new location at The Gardens on El Paseo joins more than 90 of the company’s showrooms and design studios across the United States. Discover artisan-crafted furniture and a curated selection of curiosities, each fashioned by human hands from around the globe. Complimentary design services provide clients with a pro partner, whether reviving an entire home or furnishing a single room.

ARHAUS

73545 El Paseo, Palm Desert

442-282-4906

arhaus.com

What’s New, Uptown?

A crop of home stores and galleries has made the Uptown Design District their home, bringing with them new energy and offerings. If you’ve admired the wave of revamped storefronts lining

North Palm Canyon Drive, it’s time to stop and shop. How many have you checked out?

Time + Space Limited

A curated edit of style, spirit, and substance for the home.

725 N. Palm Canyon Drive

instagram.com/timespaceltd

Wolf

Works by contemporary California artists and unique design.

768 N. Palm Canyon Drive

wolfcontemporary.com