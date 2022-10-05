New Adventures in Luxury

Editor’s note: On Sept. 21 — after the publication of our October issue, in which this article appears — the La Quinta City Council unanimously rejected Coral Mountain’s plans to develop their surf club (mentioned herein). During the council meeting, residents against the development voiced concerns that primarily centered around water usage during California’s historic drought.

The allure of the desert lifestyle — clean air, constant sunshine, poolside lounging, tennis, golf, and horseback riding — captured the imagination of the rich and famous as early as the 1930s. Celebrities such as Frank Sinatra, Kirk Douglas, Marilyn Monroe, and Rock Hudson; political giants including Dwight D. Eisenhower, John F. Kennedy, and Ronald Reagan; and visionaries like Raymond Loewy and Walt Disney came to Greater Palm Springs to escape, play, and sometimes make a home.

Since those halcyon days, the popular resort destination has grown and evolved, serving successive generations of A-list personalities, but also expanding the landscape for full-time residents from many other walks of life. In keeping with the times, resorts and communities have been adapting and upgrading to meet changing expectations and sensibilities — sometimes with surprising results.

On one end of the spectrum is the old guard, familiar resorts such as La Quinta Resort & Club, established in 1926, with its five championship golf courses and 41 pools, and the 450-acre JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa, as well as luxurious country clubs, including The Vintage Club, The Madison Club, PGA West, Bighorn Golf Club, and Tamarisk and Thunderbird country clubs. Each invests millions in renovations to their clubhouses and diversification of their social and recreational offerings to freshen their appeal to newcomers.