Dynamic Duos

If you’ve found a formula for success, why not stick with it? That’s the approach GHA Companies is taking with District East, a new community of modern, contemporary homes whose grand opening is this weekend. Located on the border of Palm Springs and Cathedral City, the development is adjacent to GHA’s The District at the Edge, which was completed in 2018.

“Following the completion of The District at the Edge, which was well received and sold very rapidly, there were no other modern, edgy communities in Cathedral City,” says Mario Gonzales, president/CEO of GHA, the largest privately owned homebuilding company in the Coachella Valley. “Our location allows us to compete with other modern projects in Palm Springs at a lower price point, yet offers the same architecture, features, quality, and style.” He notes that the homes are also close to shopping, dining, and major transportation thoroughfares.