Dynamic Duos

If you’ve found a formula for success, why not stick with it? That’s the approach GHA Companies is taking with District East, a new community of modern, contemporary homes whose grand opening is this weekend. Located on the border of Palm Springs and Cathedral City, the development is adjacent to GHA’s The District at the Edge, which was completed in 2018.
“Following the completion of The District at the Edge, which was well received and sold very rapidly, there were no other modern, edgy communities in Cathedral City,” says Mario Gonzales, president/CEO of GHA, the largest privately owned homebuilding company in the Coachella Valley. “Our location allows us to compete with other modern projects in Palm Springs at a lower price point, yet offers the same architecture, features, quality, and style.” He notes that the homes are also close to shopping, dining, and major transportation thoroughfares.
Two of the three floor plans are expanded versions of those from The District at the Edge that were modified to meet suggestions from visitors and buyers. The layouts of those two-story homes, the Eastside and the Tribeca, are a bit larger than their predecessors and include rear master bedroom balconies as a standard feature, enlarged ground floor bedrooms, and – in the Eastside floor plan – a large master retreat with a sitting area. The third floor plan is the Parker, a single story option that has two bedrooms, plus a den (with the option to create a third bedroom), and three bathrooms.
The largest of the three floor plans, the Eastside has 2,320 square feet including a large master retreat with a sitting area. It’s priced starting from the high $600,000s.
The layouts are all designed around open concept living and include features such as nine-to-14-foot ceilings (depending on the plan); 24-inch-square porcelain tile flooring; pre-wired speakers in the great room, master bedroom, and outdoor living area; Whirlpool Gold appliances, Moen faucets, quartz countertops with full-height backsplash, and under-cabinet lighting in the kitchen; textured, low-pile carpet in the bedrooms; and bathrooms with quartz countertops, floating cabinetry, and frameless glass shower enclosures. Front and rear landscaping is also included and buyers have the option of adding a private pool/spa.
“The inspiration [for the interiors] is clean lines and a less is more approach that’s understated and welcoming,” says GHA associate Sandy Battles. “District East offers three furnished models, each showcasing their own character and charisma of style and elegance.”
The Parker is a single-story home. Its standard floor plan has two bedrooms, a den, and three bathrooms in 1,836 square feet.
Among the community amenities are a dog park, yoga park, pool, spa, outdoor showers, grilling stations, and a pool cabana with an exercise room and social area.
The community’s 45 homes are being built in eight phases. Phase one is scheduled for completion in September, while the eight homesites for phase two just broke ground and are scheduled for delivery in the first quarter of 2020. Completion of the entire community is projected to be in the second quarter of 2021. Early buyers can choose from a variety of standard features, custom options, and upgrades.
Prices will range from the mid-to-high $600,000s.
District East, 67700 Jones Road, Cathedral City. Models open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by appointment.
For more information, email christina@GHADistrict.com, call 760-537-3026, or visit ghadistricteast.com.
