There is no reason to stay cooped up indoors once the sun goes down this summer.

Lounging poolside now can include watching a film. Dive-in movies have replaced drive-in movies, popular in the 1950s and ‘60s. No longer are moviegoers crammed inside stuffy cars with limited leg room and poor sound quality. Now you can hop on a pool floatie in the open air, wade in the shallow end, or relax on a chaise lounge, all while watching the big screen with friends and family.

And in Greater Palm Springs, there is neither a better nor a more unique backdrop than the palm trees and and desert mountains in the distance.

Many local hotels and park facilities offer dive-in movies free of charge or for a nominal fee throughout the summer. Some films are great for the whole family while others are for adults only. Some are even Fido-friendly.

We’ve put together a handy list to save you some searching.

Palm Desert Aquatic Center

73751 Magnesia Falls Drive, Palm Desert

Who: Open to the public, all ages,

When: First Friday of the month through July

Cost: Admission is $4 per person

Next Up: July 6, 8 p.m. – Moana

Website: pdpool.com