There is no reason to stay cooped up indoors once the sun goes down this summer.
Lounging poolside now can include watching a film. Dive-in movies have replaced drive-in movies, popular in the 1950s and ‘60s. No longer are moviegoers crammed inside stuffy cars with limited leg room and poor sound quality. Now you can hop on a pool floatie in the open air, wade in the shallow end, or relax on a chaise lounge, all while watching the big screen with friends and family.
And in Greater Palm Springs, there is neither a better nor a more unique backdrop than the palm trees and and desert mountains in the distance.
Many local hotels and park facilities offer dive-in movies free of charge or for a nominal fee throughout the summer. Some films are great for the whole family while others are for adults only. Some are even Fido-friendly.
We’ve put together a handy list to save you some searching.
Palm Desert Aquatic Center
73751 Magnesia Falls Drive, Palm Desert
Who: Open to the public, all ages,
When: First Friday of the month through July
Cost: Admission is $4 per person
Next Up: July 6, 8 p.m. – Moana
Website: pdpool.com
ARRIVE HOTEL
1551 N. Palm Canyon Dr., Palm Springs
Who: Open to the public, ages 21+
When: Last Friday of the month through October
Cost: Free admission, bar, firepit, chaise lounges, dog-friendly
Next Up: July 27, 8 p.m. – Risky Business; Aug. 31, 7 p.m. – Grease; Sept. 28, 7 p.m. – The Big Lebowski, and Oct. 26, 6 p.m. – The Lost Boys
Website: arrivehotels.com
Movies fans gather around the pool and spa at the Arrive Hotel.
Wet ‘n’ Wild
1500 S. Gene Autry Trail, Palm Springs
Who: All ages, kid-friendly
When: Every Friday through the end of July
Cost: Included with the price of admission, wave pool, cabanas, chaise lounges
Next Up: July 6, 8 p.m. – Jumanji; July 13, 8 p.m. – Coco; July 20, 8 p.m. – LEGO Ninjago, and July 27, 8 p.m. – Justice League
Website: wetnwildpalmsprings.com
Fritz Burns Pool
78107 Ave. 52, La Quinta
Who: Open to the public, all ages, free admission
When: One Friday in July, one Friday in August
Next Up: July 13, 7:30 p.m. – Early Man, and Aug. 17, 7:30 p.m. – A Wrinkle in Time
Website: laquintaca.gov
Riviera Palm Springs
1600 N. Indian Canyon Dr., Palm Springs
Who: Open to hotel guests of all ages
When: Every Saturday through September at sunset
Cost: Free admission, 1959-era movies, bar, chaise lounges
Next Up: Films vary but include Some Like it Hot, Pillow Talk, Sleeping Beauty, North by Northwest, Ben-Hur, and The Mummy
Website: rivierapalmsprings.com
Guests enjoy a Cary Grant movie at the Riviera Palm Springs.
Omni Rancho Las Palmas Resort
41000 Bob Hope Drive, Rancho Mirage
Who: Open to hotel guests of all ages
When: Every night throughout July at sunset
Next Up: 7:30 p.m. July 6, family movie
Website: omnihotels.com
Palm Mountain Resort
155 S. Belardo, Palm Springs
Who: Open to hotel guests of all ages
When: Every Friday throughout Sept. 28 at 8 p.m.
Website: omnihotels.com or call 1-800-622-9451 for a schedule of upcoming movies