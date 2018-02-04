The market for age-restricted (55+) communities continues to grow in the Coachella Valley. The latest addition is Domani. Located off Adams Street and Avenue 40 in Palm Desert, the development of 202 single-family, detached homes is from The Rilington Group, a homebuilder based in La Quinta.
The one-story homes are being built with a focus on interior and exterior courtyard spaces. There will be three elevation styles — Spanish, Hacienda, and Early California — and exterior features include tile roofs, a stucco finish with terracotta or cast concrete ornamentation, and ornamental iron trim and woodwork.
Buyers can choose from five floor plans ranging in size from 1,586 square feet (two-bedroom, plus flex space, and 2.5 bathrooms) to 1,886 square feet (3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms). To best take advantage of the views, lot size, and orientation, two of the floor plans will have rear yards while the other three are courtyard plans.
Plan 2, shown here in the Early-California elevation, has 1,729 square feet and includes two bedrooms, a casita, and three bathrooms.
Erin Eslinger, marketing director of The Rilington Group, describes the interiors as transitional. “We took a look at more traditional elements and reinterpreted them,” she says. “We needed to make sure that the plans were comfortable and livable for our buyers today and as they begin to age in place.”
Eslinger notes that standard features will include 12-inch-square ceramic tile floors, granite kitchen countertops, Piedrafina bathroom countertops and Shaker-style maple cabinets. “There will [also] be a lot of opportunity for buyers to customize their home based on their own personal style at our onsite design center.” In addition, the homes will have tankless water heaters, water-saving toilets and bath fixtures, and energy-efficient, dual-glazed vinyl windows.
This Plan 3 home in the Spanish elevation has a front courtyard and three bedrooms and three bathrooms in 1,727 square feet.
Community amenities will include a 5,300-square-foot clubhouse with a fitness room featuring state-of-the-art equipment. “The clubhouse was designed to have a balanced mix of both intimate and social gathering spaces perfect for our buyers to either relax or socialize,” says Eslinger. “There are three covered outdoor patios that will look out onto the pool and spa area and will take advantage of stunning views of the Chocolate Mountains to the north.”.
Other amenities include a pickleball court and two bocce courts. The area around the clubhouse will be landscaped with walking paths, dog watering stations, and a communal fire pit.
The homes will be priced from the high $200,000s.
For more information, visit domanipalmdesert.com
Plan 4 homes will have private backyards. Inside are three bedrooms and three bathrooms in 1,825 square feet.
At 1,886 square feet, Plan 5 is the largest of the homes, with three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.