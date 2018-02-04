The market for age-restricted (55+) communities continues to grow in the Coachella Valley. The latest addition is Domani. Located off Adams Street and Avenue 40 in Palm Desert, the development of 202 single-family, detached homes is from The Rilington Group, a homebuilder based in La Quinta.

The one-story homes are being built with a focus on interior and exterior courtyard spaces. There will be three elevation styles — Spanish, Hacienda, and Early California — and exterior features include tile roofs, a stucco finish with terracotta or cast concrete ornamentation, and ornamental iron trim and woodwork.