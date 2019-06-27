A Slice of American Pie

According to Don McLean, the most important quality for a songwriter is having something to say. And he would know, having written one of the most enduring epics in rock ’n’ roll history. The “American Pie” singer, 73, touched on that and a variety of topics in a recent, unflinching interview ahead of his July 13 concert at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino’s Special Events Center, including:

His connection to a Western film star and how he came to call Palm Desert “home”…

I’m a big fan of Western films. And one of my favorite Western stars is William Boyd, Hopalong Cassidy. I learned about 10 years ago that his little house that he lived in, this little black-and-white house in Palm Desert, was for sale. So I came back from a tour in Australia to California, to Los Angeles, and the owner of the house asked if I’d like to come visit. I was really excited about visiting William Boyd’s house… So over the course of the drive from L.A. it went from 74 and rainy to 92, bright and sunny. And I said, ‘Man this a great place.’ I fell in love with it. … I love the heat. I’m like, 120? Bring it on!’

How he overcame a chronic illness and isolation as a youth…

From the time I was born until I was about 15 years old, I had pretty serious asthma. It would come and go, and sometimes it would bring on pneumonia where I was close to death. So I spent a lot of time at home, away from school. I didn’t do well in school; I didn’t learn the skills of study. I also didn’t do well socializing with other kids because I wasn’t with them every day. I was quite a lonely boy. So I put my energy and my thoughts and my imagination into what was on television, what was on the radio and what few records we had around the house. That’s what got me excited about music — listening, hearing a record over and over and over again… The desire to hear myself helped get through school.

Becoming a songwriter and why an artist must have something to say…

There was a group called The Weavers. They had been blacklisted. I started to call them on the phone and I became friends with them. A few years later I was being managed by their manager, singing in nightclubs and one thing led to another. It was all very exciting because you’re always learning new things. And then the songwriting thing started after that… I very much became a musicologist in my own way, but not in a serious way. And I ended up knowing thousands and thousands of songs.

I realized at some point that there were certain things that I wanted to say. Things that were not in any songs that I’d heard. That’s what started me writing — I had something to say. You can’t be a writer if you don’t have something to say. At this point in my life I’ve written so much that I have very little to say. But when I do have something to say, I write about it. The problem today is that you have a lot of people who feel they have to be ‘writers.’ You know, they have to write stuff. And they have nothing to say.

The friendship and lasting influence of a folk music icon…

I got to know Pete Seeger for about seven years, and I’m so glad that I did. We were pretty good friends and he did a lot to help me. Like he did Bob Dylan and other people. But I was living near him and working on his project, the Hudson River sloop, and I got to see how he worked and how he operated… His wife [filmmaker, producer and activist Toshi Seeger] really ran the show — she was the flipside of Pete. She put on the festivals and had a Rolodex for days. They were very open with me.