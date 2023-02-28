Don Wardell: Live From the Cascade Lounge

Wardell, who broadcasts daily from his home studio, typically shows up at the Cascade Lounge 20 minutes before the show’s 2 p.m. airtime. That allows him just enough time for a quick bite at a table in the back before making his way to the makeshift broadcast table equipped with an “On Air” sign, where he is warmly greeted by Alpha Media’s promotion director, James Johnson, and the applause of his loyal fans. These devotees, most of them seniors who have staked a claim to the front-row seats they occupy week after week, aren’t just admirers, they are a tightknit family of Wardell afficionados. They know all about the elocution lessons that led to him being cast on BBC Radio’s The Children’s Hour at age 13 and his service in the Royal Air Force, where he had the good fortune of being stationed in Paris and landing a job at Radio Luxembourg, where he was on air for nine years. They’ve heard the story of him being introduced to Sir Edward Lewis, also known as “Tettles,” the chairman of Decca Records who hired him and sent him to the Unites States. They’re aware of his lengthy tenure at RCA, whose archives contained masters of 53 songs that had never been released together and were released as the Tommy Dorsey/Frank Sinatra Sessions (Volumes 1, 2, and 3), earning him a Grammy for Best Historical Album.

They also know of his punctuality, which made his tardiness all the more concerning. As airtime approached, worried looks appeared on many of the faces that watched the door. As their apprehension grew — Wardell is an octogenarian, after all, and walks with the aid of a tennis-balled walker — his fans realized that he was perhaps the last of a dying breed. In a 2015 interview with Gloria Greer, he opined, “Every market should have a station that plays Sinatra, Fitzgerald, [Antônio Carlos] Jobim, and Johnny Mathis, and there isn’t because they don’t think they can make money on it. So, they all chase the same rabbit — 14- to 24-year-olds.”

When he finally did arrive, only moments before airtime, there was a collective sigh of relief and a spattering of applause as Wardell, their friend, mentor, and storyteller, took his seat. Before long, members of the crowd had drifted to the dance floor, foxtrotting to the strains of Andy Williams and Diana Krall. In between musical sets, Wardell solicited stories from the audience and smiled as they recounted events in their own lives — lives that they admit are better because of him, his music, and his wonderful memories.

Listen to Don Wardell from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday on 107.3 Mod FM.