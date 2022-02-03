Total Class

In 1954, only four years out from earning his Bachelor of Architecture at University of Minnesota, Donald A. Wexler came to Palm Springs from Los Angeles (where he worked under Richard Neutra) to work in the office of William F. Cody. There he met architect Richard A. Harrison and the two formed a partnership. Then, he needed a family home.

For Wexler and his young bride, Marilynn, the architect was sketching a flexible blueprint designed to live in right away and expand later as needed, one where he could eventually raise his children and host pool parties with the Harrisons, captured in grainy home movies. For Greater Palm Springs, Wexler was making a career commitment. From his custom yet inexpensive home base, completed in 1955 and featured in the Los Angeles Times Home magazine in 1958, he helped sculpt the face of the city, dropping in modern archetypes in glass, concrete, and steel.