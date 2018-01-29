Of all the technical achievements to come out of World War II, the most underrated may be pre-fabricated buildings. After the war, these techniques were adapted for civilian use, one of which was the construction of steel-framed classrooms to house the “baby boom” of students in the late 1940s and ’50s. Though little more than rectangles, the classrooms could be lowered onto pre-poured concrete slabs and be ready for finish work in just a couple of days.

These innovations were not lost on a young Minnesotan named Donald Wexler, who came to L.A. to work with his architectural idol, Richard Neutra. Like Neutra, Wexler was a pragmatist and eschewed prevalent modernist ideologies in favor of environment and materials. He eventually came to the desert to work with William F. Cody; there, he met and formed a partnership with Richard Harrison. In 1960, Wexler and Harrison embarked on an ambitious project sponsored by U.S. Steel to create a 40-home development in what was then the hinterlands north of Racquet Club Drive. A partnership with structural engineer Bernard Perlin of CalCor and the local Alexander Construction Company, the project kicked off in 1961 with construction of seven model homes.