Encompassing 6,722-plus square feet of living space that includes a prominent master suite plus two spacious guest suites, the floor plan delivers all one level living except for the spiral staircase leading down to the bonus room with dramatic water feature, climate controlled wine closet, full bath and a cut-away window element framing underwater views into the swimming pool.

The entry elevation maintains the home’s original architectural design, integrating natural desert landscape with multiple tranquil water features experienced as one crosses the concrete bridge connecting the entry walkway to the artistic entry door.

The voluminous great room plays host to an abundance of natural light permeating the space through strategically placed skylights, walls of glass, floor-to-ceiling windows and glass doors.