Architect Donald Wexler, the late architectural master who was well known for his elegant modern architecture, designed this home built in the mid-1980’s. The residence recently underwent a renovation that infused new life into this classic beauty.
The home is sited upon a south-facing fairway lot of nearly 20,038 square feet that boasts views of both Mt. Eisenhower amid the Santa Rosa Mountains and the 4th and 6th fairways of the Mountain Course at The Vintage Club.
Encompassing 6,722-plus square feet of living space that includes a prominent master suite plus two spacious guest suites, the floor plan delivers all one level living except for the spiral staircase leading down to the bonus room with dramatic water feature, climate controlled wine closet, full bath and a cut-away window element framing underwater views into the swimming pool.
The entry elevation maintains the home’s original architectural design, integrating natural desert landscape with multiple tranquil water features experienced as one crosses the concrete bridge connecting the entry walkway to the artistic entry door.
The voluminous great room plays host to an abundance of natural light permeating the space through strategically placed skylights, walls of glass, floor-to-ceiling windows and glass doors.
A sit-down bar is situated to the left of the great room which looks out to the atrium waterfall system. The formal dining area is located immediately to the left of the entry and adjacent to the great room. The retractable sliding glass doors of the great room open to the outdoor entertainment area with pool and spa highlighted by a cascading waterfall. There is also an outdoor sitting area with fire-pit, a built-in barbecue and a convenient pool bath.
The luxurious master suite is bright with window coverings that black out light when desired. There is a double-faced fireplace open to the bedroom and the step-down sitting niche.
The double master bath offers two sides and includes separate water closets and walk-in wardrobe closets, plus a tub, shower and sauna. The guest suites are accessed via the west hallway, as is the formal powder room. East of the great room is the newly upgraded kitchen with morning room dining, family room seating and a bath. Attached is the 3-car plus 2-golf cart garage, with laundry area and storage, accessible from the side-yard entry driveway.
The home is currently available for purchase and is located within The Vintage Club, an exclusive country club community that is member owned and operated. Amenities include two 18-hole Tom Fazio designed golf courses along with a comprehensive tennis center, swim club and a spacious fitness and wellness facility offering group classes, one-on-one training, fully equipped gym, massage and facial rooms and a nail salon.
Added in 2017 is the Bocce Ball and Shuffleboard court and the Pickleball court. Gourmet dining is available from a vast array of menu items offered at the grab-and-go Vintage Market, the pool-side and driving range snack bars. Casual dining at Palm Court or the lively Lakeside Grille and elegant fine dining within the Crystal Ballroom rounds out the dining options. Security is unparalleled as are the dedicated professionals and service staff that cater to your every need.
Membership in this Club requires ownership of property within the community.
