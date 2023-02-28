Doubles Tennis Gets the Love It Deserves in Indian Wells

Moore attributes his tournament’s doubles success to several factors. One of them is the Bryan brothers, who have both a Southern California and international following. “As a top-ranked doubles team for so many years,” he says, “they brought visibility to doubles at Indian Wells.”

Another factor is the choice booking the BNP Paribas Open enjoys in the nearly yearlong professional tennis season. Singles players are obliged by the ATP and WTA to participate in a certain number of tournaments at certain levels, and Indian Wells is the first 1000-level event of the year. (Only the Grand Slams rate higher.) Top singles players often play doubles at Indian Wells, Moore said, because if they lose early in the singles draw, they get additional practice and competition where both the weather and the golf are first rate. “We take care of those players,” Moore says, meaning that their expenses are covered.

Early-season competition brings fresher bodies to an increasingly physical sport. Shriver compares Indian Wells to the WTA Finals, where the top eight players and teams compete at the end of the season in November. In 2022, American doubles partners Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula also played singles and were clearly gassed. “They went 0-for-9 collectively,” Shriver recalls. “That was tough to watch … the way they were is how hard it is in today’s game to make the championships in both events. … It’s a rarity [to qualify for both], and I think we saw why.”

Bryan concurs. “At the end of any tennis season, most of the guys are injured.” At the last ATP Masters 1000 in 2022, he ays, two players ranked in the top eight were out because of injuries. “You’re never going to see a guy, in my opinion, that is No. 1 in the world in both singles and doubles.”

“In a way,” he says, “Indian Wells is the start of the spring hard court season.” There’s a break in the mandatory-participation tournaments after the Australian Open, the season’s first Grand Slam, in January. So, by March, “Everybody’s fired up, and wants to play singles and doubles,” Bryan says. “Let’s face it, all the players love being in Indian Wells. They like the golf, and the weather is astonishing that time of year. Quite often it’s 75 degrees on the valley floor and they look up and see snowcapped peaks. My God. You can go all over the world and not see that. And fans come from all over the world.”

Tournament length could be a factor here. Including qualifying rounds, the BNP Paribas Open lasts two weeks. Many of the 1000-level tournaments last a week or 10 days. “It’s very tough for a top singles player who envisions himself going to the finals to play singles and doubles in the same tournament,” Bryan says.

Billie Jean King isn’t buying any of it, not Indian Wells’ propitious scheduling, its length, nor the blessed weather. “The majors [Grand Slams] are two weeks,” she points out, “and doubles isn’t popular there among the A players.”

So what accounts for the success of doubles in the desert? In typically unfiltered fashion, King says, “They probably pay the A players to play doubles.”

“We don’t [pay] and have never paid appearance fees,” Moore says. Appearance fees at high-level pro events violate the rules. Lower-level tournaments often pay name-brand players for “promotional services,” such as attending clinics and sponsor events, and for marketing, but they’re not a factor at elite tournaments.

Still, money talks. “Look at the prize money difference between singles and doubles,” Shriver says. Last year, singles champions of the BNP Paribas Open each earned $1,231,245. The doubles champs split $426,000 — almost $100,000 more than in 2016. (Grand Slam Wimbledon, by comparison, paid $2,429,000 to each singles champ, and $656,000 to the doubles team.) The payday gap has widened since regulated tour tennis evolved into a prize-money sport more than 50 years ago. According to Shriver, “Doubles was more important in the history of tennis.”

King couldn’t agree more. As a founder of the WTA in 1973, she was resolute that doubles was the bigger draw. She suggested to the 60-some incipient members that 80 percent of their prize money go to the doubles competition. The players demurred, she says, even though all the early WTA members played both singles and doubles. “I started out as a great doubles player. It made me a great singles player.

“We wanted the members to understand business and the audience, as well as their own athletic success,” King says about her effort to compensate doubles disproportionately. But, she concedes, “Ask any athlete about change, and they resist. Athletes don’t like change.”

Today, she says, “It’s different from the old days, when

A players played doubles. Few do now.”

The 2022 U.S. Open, a Grand Slam, was anomalous, however, when the Williams sisters played doubles in prime time. It was Serena’s last tournament as a pro, and Shriver says, it was one of the highest-rated tennis matches of the year for ESPN. “It didn’t matter who they were playing.”

Apart from prize money, doubles competitions suffer from anemic promotion by tournament owners. The BNP Paribas Open might be the head of this underachieving class.