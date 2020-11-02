Good Company

This remodeled 1958 midcentury modern home for sale sits in the Rancho Mirage’s Thunderbird Heights where Gerald Ford, Ann Rice, and former President Barack Obama interior designer Michael S. Smith called home.

Located on a half acre, the home offers dramatic north views of the Coachella Valley, the San Bernardino mountains and a south view of the Santa Rosa Mountain range.

The ‘U’ design Thunderbird Heights residence features a large entry that opens into the Great room where a period fireplace gives off a warm glow on chilly nights. Terrazo floor-to-ceiling windows bring the outdoors inside, and reinforces a comfortable relaxed lifestyle in the living and dining areas.

Each of the four bedrooms have floor to ceiling glass and private patios, a master ensuite,

A large kitchen opens to the morning patio and features a mid-room eating area, custom cabinets, sub-zero refrigerator, Wolf range and oven, 2 dishwashers, trash compactor, wine cooler, and ice maker. Two guest bedrooms come with private ensuites, one bedroom doubles as a den and media room with hall entry, and a bathroom ensuite doubling as a powder room.

A covered back patio, a front patio, and a pebble-finish pool and spa create multiple entertainment hubs.

Listing Price: $2,350,000

70411 Pecos Road, Rancho Mirage

Doug Balog, Broker Associate

Compass Real Estate

73700 El Paseo, Palm Desert

760-601-5151

Doug@DougBalog.com