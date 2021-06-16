Look Lively

It doesn’t matter what kind of light this home is shown in, or what angle your viewpoint is. This home is stunning.

Situated at Bighorn Golf Club in Palm Desert, right away the house feels like it’s set apart from the rest of the Coachella Valley. Like Bighorn, the home is big and beautiful with more than 6,000 square feet literally perched on a 14,000 square foot lot. Five spacious bedrooms are complemented by six bathrooms.

In the gourmet kitchen, you’ll find granite countertops, a butler’s pantry, and high-end appliances. Step into the great room and you can cozy up to the fireplace.

Formal dining? No problem. There is also a bar and pool table area. Recreate as well outdoors thanks to ample space that is both private to unwind from the rest of the world and perfect for entertaining when company comes calling. Check out the pool. Spa, fire pit, outdoor kitchen, and million-dollar views.

Listing price: $4,195,000,

112 Wanish Place, Palm Desert

Doug Balog

Compass Real Estate

73700 El Paseo, Palm Desert

760-601-5151

Doug@DougBalog.com

