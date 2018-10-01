Dr. Athena Brasfield, 37

President and CEO, Coachella Valley Optometry

Dr. Athena Brasfield founded Coachella Valley Optometry after discovering a void of services in the East Valley community.

“I believe that everybody, no matter their demographic profile, deserves high-quality healthcare,” she says. In addition to hiring local talent for her practice, Athena volunteers at schools and community centers to help uplift underserved youth. “Through education and modeling, we can make a real, positive impact in their lives.”

VIDEO: Dr. Athena Brasfield speaks about the importance of education and the steps that can be taken to improve it in the valley.