Longevity Therapeutics: Dr. David Odom, M.D.

Weight gain is part of the modern problem accelerating the aging process. At his Longevity Therapeutics practice in Palm Springs, anti-aging physician Dr. David Odom, M.D. devotes a considerable amount of his time to helping patients address their weight issues. In addition to looking and feeling better, achieving and maintaining a healthy weight is instrumental in preventing the disease states associated with obesity — namely, heart disease, diabetes and the destruction of joints..

“Hormone imbalance can affect weight management tremendously,” says Dr. Odom. Not surprisingly, an age when both sexes struggle with weight gain is during their early fifties when menopause (women) and andropause (men) occur. Dr. Odom offers two basic weight loss programs to combat the issue of creeping poundage. The first is his traditional program — a multi-pronged, neurotransmitter modifying approach which includes a high protein/low carbohydrate diet, cardio-vascular exercise plus resistance training, weight loss medications and supplements and most importantly, weekly monitoring. “Accountability matters! Patients who are monitoring with a doctor on a regular basis do much better than patients who do not.”