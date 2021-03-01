Harry Marshak, M.D., F.A.C.S.

“There are only 600 of us in the country,” says the Los Angeles native, adding that he’s one of two such experts in the entire Coachella Valley.

As such, while part of his practice — established on El Paseo in Palm Desert in 2010 — involves skincare and facial procedures such as brow lifts and facelifts, plus Botox, chemical skin peels, and facial fillers, he’s specially trained to operate (for both reconstruction and cosmetic purposes) on all structures surrounding the eye.

That includes the tear ducts, eye sockets, and bones around the eyes. But what he’s become best known for is his work with eyelids. “I love it because it’s creative. I individualize my treatment and my surgeries to each patient.

I don’t want everyone to look the same. I approach a man’s face differently than I do a woman’s. My goal is always to have them look rejuvenated but natural — so that nobody knows they’ve had surgery.”