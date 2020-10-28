Joshua Cartter — Vision 2020

“The opportunity to take over as owner of Desert Dental Specialty Group was a dream come true,” says Dr. Joshua Cartter, who in 2015 took the helm of the practice that was established in 1978.

The prosthodontist was reared in nearby Lake Mathews, and during his childhood, he and his family often vacationed in the desert. Now, as a permanent resident, he enjoys the peace and quiet and the small-town feel. “I often bump into my patients outside of the office as we’re enjoying all of the activities the area has to offer,” he says. “We’ll have a friendly exchange while hiking, dining out, or strolling up and down El Paseo.”

Though he loves the close-knit community, Cartter also appreciates it’s growth that translates to an ever-expanding patient roster.

Desert Dental Specialty Group, he explains, is “the only practice in the Coachella Valley that offers three different specialties under one roof,” referring to prosthodontics, periodontics, and endodontics. The practice also has an on-site full-service dental lab. The comprehensive scope of services meets all of the most common needs of the adult population. With this range of expertise and capabilities, Cartter and his fellow doctors can thoroughly discuss integrated treatment plans and work as a team to create beautiful, functional smiles.

“Success for me is making a positive difference in a patient’s life,” Cartter says. “In my work as a prosthodontist, I have the privilege of doing that every single day.”

VIDEO: Dr. Joshua Cartter talks about his Desert Dental Specialty Group practice.