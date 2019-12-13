Dr. Mark Sofonio Opens New Location in Rancho Mirage

Several hundred guests attended an open house and ribbon cutting to mark the Rancho Mirage grand opening of Dr. Mark Sofonio and his plastic surgery and skin rejuvenation practice.

He specializes in body contouring and facial rejuvenation surgery including the latest techniques in laser surgery and hair restoration.

Raised in the valley, he has been named to Palm Springs Life’s Top Doctor list for 15 years. Since 1997, he is board certified by the American Board of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. From 2002-2010 at Eisenhower Medical Centers, he served as section chief of plastic and reconstructive surgery.

Dr. Mark Sofonio

71885 Highway 111

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

760-624-2118

drsofonio.com