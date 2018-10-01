Dr. Sonja Fung, 36

Naturopathic Doctor and Owner, Live Well Clinic

A Portland, Oregon, transplant, Dr. Sonja Fung was drawn to the desert’s quality of life and the ease of opening a practice here.

At Live Well Clinic in La Quinta, she gets to the root cause of her patients’ health issues and encourages them along their journey to sustainable health. The clinic has gone mobile, offering care to Coachella festivalgoers, special event attendees, and resort party guests.

When Sonja’s not improving lives at work, she’s improving them as a board member of the Desert Cancer Foundation and Women Leaders Forum. “Being able to advocate for my neighbors and community has been a great blessing,” she says.

VIDEO: Dr. Sonja Fung speaks about new therapies that she brings to her practice.