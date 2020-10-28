Dr. Timothy Jochen — Vision 2020

“We’re on a mission to cure skin disease and make people look and feel beautiful,” says Dr. Timothy Jochen, a dermatologist who started his practice 20 years ago in a one-room office and grew it into Contour Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery Center, which has three locations — Palm Springs, Rancho Mirage, and La Quinta — including a medical spa. “We’re on top of the latest in research and treatments.”

The practice focuses on medical and surgical dermatology, as well as invasive and noninvasive cosmetic procedures. He specializes in Mohs surgery for skin cancer removal and also offers facial rejuvenation (laser technology, Botox, and fillers), soft tissue augmentation, vein treatment, tumescent liposuction, and hair restoration and transplants.

During the pandemic, he’s seen a “boom” in facial fillers to replace invasive procedures. “It’s great,” he says, “because I can be an artist as well as a doctor,” and witness patients’ joy from their quick transformation.

Jochen, who hails from Michigan, attended medical school in New York, and lived all over the country, says Southern California was his destiny.

“I chose to move to the Coachella Valley to because it’s the most stunning, spectacular place to live in the world,” he says, citing the friendly people, culture of philanthropy, and proximity to major cities. When he’s not working, he hikes, rides his bike, and plays golf as a member of Tamarisk Country Club. “It’s gorgeous here and we have a quality of life that’s unparalleled.”

VIDEO: Dr. Timothy Jochen speaks about the growth of his practice over 20 years.