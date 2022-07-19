Dr. Wendy Roberts, M.D., F.A.A.D.

Having graduated from Stanford University Medical School and trained in three specialties — surgery, dermatology, and pathology — Dr. Wendy Roberts is a double board-certified dermatologist, New York University fellowship-trained dermatopathologist, and expert in skin cancer education, detection, and treatment. She is inventor of the Roberts Skin Type Classification system, which has been published and used globally to classify different types of skin around the world. Passionate and innovative, Dr. Roberts’ motto is “to leave no stone unturned” until she finds the solution to your specific skin problem.
As technology advanced for many skin disorders like psoriasis, lupus, and acne, Dr. Roberts continued searching for a new nonsurgical treatment for non-melanoma skin cancers, also called basal and squamous cell skin cancer. This nonsurgical treatment would be an alternative to surgical excision and specifically Mohs surgery, which was developed in 1936 and popularized in the 1960s. “I just knew that there had to be a newer technology than something developed in the 1960s,” she says. “We don’t even drive the same cars that we did in the ’60s!” She searched and waited and found the technology.
Dr Roberts is the first dermatologist to bring Image-Guided Superficial Radiotherapy, or IG-SRT, to the Coachella Valley.
Dr. Roberts is a past president of the Desert Palms American Skin Cancer Society, whose statistics reveal about 5.4 million basal and squamous cell skin cancers are diagnosed each year in the United States (occurring in about 3.3 million Americans, as some people have more than one). About eight out of 10 of these are basal cell cancers. Squamous cell cancers occur less often. Approximately 2,000 people in the United States die each year from these cancers. Late detection contributes to these morbidities and mortalities. Roberts says, “If people weren’t so fearful of surgery, they may come to doctors and seek help earlier.” Finally, in 2019, she found the technology to help her patients have painless skin cancer treatments in her office with no surgery or downtime. IG-SRT is a safe, painless, and effective FDA-approved modality to treat non-melanoma skin cancer such as basal cell carcinoma or squamous cell carcinoma, virtually any place on the body.
IG-SRT is not like the radiation used to treat other cancers. IG-SRT is targeted to the superficial layers of the skin only, the areas where the skin cancer sits. It does not affect internal organs or any structures other than the skin cancer.
Often IG-SRT is confused with the hospital type of radiation therapy, but they are not the same. The key is that this treatment is superficial. The actual treatment is similar to the process of a dental X-ray. After two years of offering her patients this therapy as an alternative to surgery and seeing the safe and amazing results, Dr. Roberts has once again found the perfect solution for this unmet need of her generational practice. "People live in families and our families have needs that range from skin cancer treatment to aesthetic skin rejuvenation and hair replacement treatments for aging men
Dr. Roberts is honored to be chosen for her 18th consecutive year as a Castle Connolly Top Doctors selection. “I love my community and am committed to continued excellence and compassionate problem-solving in the specialty of dermatology and skin health,” Wendy says. “I simply love what I do and have been trained to embrace the expanding specialty of dermatology, which includes generational dermatology, genomics, skin cancer, aesthetic management, and medical dermatology.
