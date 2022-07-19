Dr. Wendy Roberts, M.D., F.A.A.D.

IG-SRT is not like the radiation used to treat other cancers. IG-SRT is targeted to the superficial layers of the skin only, the areas where the skin cancer sits. It does not affect internal organs or any structures other than the skin cancer.

Often IG-SRT is confused with the hospital type of radiation therapy, but they are not the same. The key is that this treatment is superficial. The actual treatment is similar to the process of a dental X-ray. After two years of offering her patients this therapy as an alternative to surgery and seeing the safe and amazing results, Dr. Roberts has once again found the perfect solution for this unmet need of her generational practice. “People live in families and our families have needs that range from skin cancer treatment to aesthetic skin rejuvenation and hair replacement treatments for aging men

Dr. Roberts is honored to be chosen for her 18th consecutive year as a Castle Connolly Top Doctors selection. "I love my community and am committed to continued excellence and compassionate problem-solving in the specialty of dermatology and skin health," Wendy says. "I simply love what I do and have been trained to embrace the expanding specialty of dermatology, which includes generational dermatology, genomics, skin cancer, aesthetic management, and medical dermatology.

